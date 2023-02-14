“Ted Lasso” Season 3 Premiere Date Announced with Emotional Teaser

Fans are celebrating the long-awaited return of the hit sports comedy Ted Lasso. The premiere date for season 3 has finally been announced and viewers are curious for the inside scoop on what they have to look forward to.

What We’re Looking For

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Toheeb Jimoh, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed will all be returning to reprise their leading roles in the hit series.

A teaser was released on Apple TV+ showing fans of the show snippets and snapshots of the storyline for the third season. In the trailer, you see each character writing the word “Believe” on a bright yellow sheet of paper in their own handwriting.

Each paper reflects the personality of the characters. Some of them are covered in flowers and glitter, others are chopped into a chain-like craft design, and some are drawn with impeccable calligraphy. Once the projects make their way to the character’s lockers, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) admired the team’s handiwork.

The hit show first premiered in 2020 and has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its deadpanned, ironic humor and inspirational storytelling.

Expectation And Anticipation

Fans are flooding the social circuit with emotional reactions to the trailer.

“I can’t wait. And yes, tearing up over a sign. And I love how the signs suit them. Of COURSE, Leslie has gorgeous lettering skills,” one user commented on a TikTok video.

Many viewers are speculating on what will happen between Nate (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Sudeikis) in this third and final installment of the series. A photo was released in January depicting the two in a faceoff and fans are itching to know what’s taking place.

Season 3 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15th.