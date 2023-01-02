Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancer

Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova revealed that she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, who is also a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, is set to begin treatment this month. The star did note that her prognosis is good, according to a representative.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the 66-year-old stated. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all that I have.” Navratilova stated that she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while she was attending the season-ending WTA Finals located in Fort Worth, Texas. Back in November but she had shown early stages of throat cancer. While she was undergoing tests on her throat, she said that the unrelated breast cancer was then discovered. She was diagnosed with a non-invasive form of breast cancer back in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancer

Navratilova had 159 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. Her last was a mixed doubles Championship back in 2006 with Bob Bryan at the US Open. She went on to retire in 1994 after 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at number one and the WTA rankings. She then went on to return to tour to play doubles back in 2009 competing in singles as well.

The player was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000 and has since worked as a TV analyst.

The statement that was issued earlier today announced that she wouldn’t be a regular part of tennis Channel’s coverage of the Australian Open which is set to occur later this month. But there were still hopes “to be able to join in from time to time.”

Navratilova is married to Real Housewives of Miami star, 50-year-old Julia Lemigova. The two became the first lesbian couple that was featured on the Bravo show when Lemon Grove I joined the cast back in 2021.