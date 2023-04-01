‘That 70s Show’: Who Has the Highest Net Worth Today?

Any millennial who grew up watching TV will probably remember watching That 70s Show. The TV show quickly became iconic, with its cast of sexy actors and its hybrid sitcom/rom-com plotlines. So, it of course made sense to bring the show back with its That 90s Show spin-off. In a sense, it lionizes an era that millennials want to be proud of. Also, people just love the premise! But while we’ve seen some returning characters, much of the cast is new — with the exception of some very big cameos! Here’s a look at which stars of That 70s Show have returned so far, what they’re up to, and who has the highest net worth these days.

Debra Jo Rupp: $5 Million

Debra Jo Rupp has returned to play Kitty Forman, the matriarch, mother to Eric and Laurie, foster mother to Steven, and wife of Red. If it weren’t for Rupp’s mothering, there probably would have never been a basement couch to sit on in That 70s Show. In That 90s Show, she’s also become Donna Pinciotti’s mother-in-law and the grandmother to her and Eric’s daughter, Leia.

Apart from her famous roles in this classic comedy show, Debra Jo Rupp works as a voice actor, producer, and is an award-winning live theatre performer. She’s known for playing recurring roles in other popular TV shows like WandaVision, The Ranch, This Is Us, The Tracy Morgan Show, and Better with You. Today her estimated net worth is $5 million. But give it some time: with this come-back role as Kitty Forman, that number might go up.

Don Stark: $5 Million

Don Stark played Donna’s father Bob Pinciotti. He eventually divorced Donna’s mom, Midge, sometime in the 80s, but his character made it through the entire original That 70s Show. So far, he’s already made an appearance in That 90s Show, and this time of course he’s also Eric Forman’s father-in-law.

Despite portraying a somewhat bumbling neighbor in That 70s Show, the real Don Stark is actually trained in martial arts and is a phenomenal dancer. He’s been in show business since 1963, 25 years prior to That 70s Show ever airing. Other recent projects he’s been in include Hit the Floor, NCIS, and There’s… Johnny!. Today, his net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Danny Masterson: $8 Million

Danny Masterson played Steven Hyde, the foster child who lives with the Formans. One of the show’s main characters, Steven’s personality and development is evident as the seasons progress in the original show.

Masterson was a child model and actor, making various appearances in commercials that often showcased his singing voice. While That 70s Show wasn’t his first role in film or TV, it certainly was his breakout role. Since the show ended, he’s worked fairly steadily in film and TV, including playing lead characters in shows such as Men at Work and The Ranch. He’s been in the news lately for an unfortunate reason. Three women came forward in recent years and accused the actor of drugging and raping them. His initial trial was thrown out after a mistrial was declared a few months ago, but LA County prosecutors will bring it to trial again. Masterson has pleaded not guilty. Masterson currently has two forthcoming film projects and an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Kurtwood Smith: $10 Million

Kurtwood Smith plays Red Forman in That 70s Show and the new spin-off. The hyper-masculine WWII veteran is known for his harsh and sometimes unfair judgments of the various children he’s charged with taking care of. In That 90s Show, Red gets to add on another poor soul to his questionable parenting world: granddaughter Leia.

Kurtwood Smith is a classically trained actor with an MBA from Stanford University. He began his professional acting career in 1970 and has been steadily working ever since. Apart from That 70s Show, he’s also known for RoboCop, Star Trek, The Ranch, voice work on shows like Robot Chicken and Squirrel Boy, and hosting his podcast series The Integral Principles of the Structural Dynamics of Flow. Today, his estimated net worth is $10 million.

Tanya Roberts: $10 Million

Tanya Roberts played Midge Pinciotti, Donna’s mother, and Bob’s eventual ex-wife. The actress and model was such a babe that it was easy to forget she’d already had an extensive career prior to That 70s Show. She was known for playing Julie Rogers in the original Charlie’s Angels and the titular role in Sheena. She also appeared on classic shows like Love Boat, Fantasy Island, The Beastmaster, and The Angry Beavers (as the voice of Marsha). Her final projects were on the shows Eve and Barbershop in 2005.

Tanya Roberts’ husband Barry became terminally ill in 2006, prompting her to leave her role on That 70s Show. She retired after his death that same year. In her later life, Tanya advocated for animal rights causes online and authored the book The Q Guide to Charlie’s Angels. She sadly passed away on January 4, 2021, at the age of 71. The reason for her death was attributed to a urinary tract infection that became septic due to a history of hepatitis C. She was placed on a ventilator in the midst of the COVID pandemic and passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in LA after taken off of life support. At the time of her death, her estimated net worth was $10 million.

Laura Prepon: $12 Million

Laura Prepon rose to superstardom as Donna Pinciotti on That 70s Show. The intelligent, Amazonian babe takes no sh*t from the guys in the original show. So far, she’s been in three episodes on That 90s Show. Now, of course, she’s married to Eric and has a daughter, Leia!

While Laura Prepon was formally trained in acting and had some previous experience doing soap webisodes, it was truly her role as Donna that made her famous. She also starred in Orange Is the New Black, which ran from 2013-2019. Prepon made appearances on How I Met Your Mother and co-starred alongside Sam Elliott in the 2017 film The Hero. Prepon is also an author, a director, wife to actor Ben Foster, and mother of their two children. Today, her estimated net worth is $12 million.

Topher Grace: $14 Million

Topher Grace plays Eric Forman in That 70s Show and That 90s Show. His very first professional acting role was actually as Eric Forman. He’s consistently found work in well-known film and TV projects over the years, including as Venom in Spider-Man 3, Rob in Love, Death, & Robots, and Tom in Home Economics. He’s also appeared in Drunk History, Black Mirror, American Ultra, and played the infamous white supremacist David Duke in BlacKkKlansman.

Topher Grace married actress and model Ashley Hinshaw in 2016. They share two children together. His estimated net worth today is $14 million.

Wilmer Valderrama: $20 Million

Wilmer Valderrama plays flirtation foreign exchange student Fez in That 70s Show. He’s already made a couple cameos in That 90s Show. That 70s Show made Valderrama famous and led to continuous work in film and TV over the years, most recently as Nick Torres in NCIS. He voiced Agustín in Encanto, Prince Philippe in Charming, and Manny in the animated show Handy Manny. And any lovers of classic sword-fighting films may get excited at this news: Valderrama will play the titular character in the forthcoming Zorro series on Disney.

Apart from staying busy and in the limelight, Valderrama is also a dad. He and his fiancé, model Amanda Pacheco, welcomed their daughter on February 15, 2021. Valderrama also dedicates much of his energy to philanthropic and activist activities, including getting out the vote and amplifying stories of the marginalized through a variety of organizations. Today, his estimated net worth is $20 million.

Mila Kunis: $75 Million

Mila Kunis probably needs no introduction. She played Jackie Burkhart in That 70s Show, the self-absorbed and sexually promiscuous rich girl and on- and -off love of Ashton Kutcher’s character, Kelso. Perhaps ironically, the chemistry between Kunis and Kutcher turned out to be quite real. They currently are married and have two children together.

Kunis’s Burkhart character has already made a cameo in That 90s Show, but we’re not sure what’s going to happen. However, Kunis’ fame has far surpassed the sitcom over the years. The Golden-Globe nominated actress has starred in countless iconic films including Black Swan, Jupiter Ascending, Oz the Great and Powerful, The Book of Eli, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Luckiest Girl Alive. She also has been creating the voice of Meg in Family Guy since 1999 and to the present day. Kunis reportedly earns about $100,000 per episode of Family Guy. Today, Mila Kunis’ estimated net worth is an impressive $75 million. Some of that money is attributed to real estate transactions that she’s made with her famous hubby.

Ashton Kutcher: $250 million

Ashton Kutcher played the hunky and somewhat daft Michael Kelso in That 70s Show. Kelso made a cameo in That 90s Show’s pilot episode but we’re unsure what will happen from here on. Kutcher’s role as Kelso, like many of his co-stars, shot him to fame. He’d just recently been signed on by Next modeling agency prior to appearing on the famous sitcom. And only two years earlier, Kutcher thought he wanted to pursue biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa. It turned out that the leap of faith to pursue fame and fortune truly worked out in his favor.

Since playing Kelso, Ashton Kutcher has become one of the biggest crushes among Millennials over the years. He’s starred in an array of genres, including thriller and rom-com. Some of his notable roles were in The Butterfly Effect, Dude, Where’s My Car?, Just Married, Killers, Two and a Half Men, Annie, The Ranch, and Your Place or Mine. He’s also done voice work for shows like Stoner Cats and as a cameo in Family Guy. According to Marca, Ashton Kutcher not only made a fortune from acting, but invested it wisely. He did this with his Venture Capital investments in companies like Spotify, Uber, Airbnb, and Soundcloud. Kutcher managed to turn what was $30 million into a dizzying $250 million net worth.