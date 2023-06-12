The Awful 2023 Tony Awards: Everything Wrong With America

This article contains opinion from the author

The 2023 Tony Awards took place yesterday, marking the 76th annual ceremony. If you missed it, thank your Lord that you were spared. The Tony Awards celebrate Broadway musicals.

At a time when America needs to “grow up” moreso than any time in recent history, the Tony Awards celebrate the most infantile, brainless aspects of American culture. See a lowlight reel from the show below…

Whether it be on Tik Tok for views, or in television shows and commercials, Americans seem to be obsessed with singing and dancing. A Nation once built on integrity, honesty, and innovation now does nothing but prance around in song. While Nations like China are training their children in advanced mathematics and sciences, Americans are encouraging their youth to sing and dance.

There is something so disingenuously pathetic about a person dancing and smiling in your face on the television screen. Something so smug and ridiculous. Everybody is trying to be a “star” in their small moment.

When Jimi Hendrix rose to prominence in music, it wasn’t because he was focused on “being a star”. It was because he mastered the craft of the guitar with thousands and thousands of hours of practice.

When Billy Joel wrote such hits as “Piano Man” and “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant”, it was a result of thousands of hours of practice and hundreds of terrible songs that he had most likely crumpled up and threw in the trash can. Joel mastered the art of songwriting, propelling his career to heights previously unimaginable.

Legendary contributors to American culture achieved their success and influence because of a mastery of their craft. Today, as evident by the Tony Awards, no such mastery exists.

American music now revolves around celebrity-worship television shows like ‘American Idol‘ and ‘The Voice‘. Once required to cut their teeth with live performances, mastering their craft in the process, musicians now simply show up to an audition and are placed into the spotlight.

This process has carved out the soul of American music, leaving any substance decades behind us.

Nobody in this current America seems to give a damn about substance. Everything is about success and influence. Hollow success, and empty influence.

The mastery of a craft is maturity. The struggle that an individual finds themself within the transformative and grueling process of honing a craft creates the catalyst for further success and progression of our culture and art.

Perhaps this is why our culture seems to devolve with each passing day, becoming barely comparable to that of America’s past. There are seemingly no individuals practicing “the arts” in this Nation that give a damn about the progression of our culture.

If they did, they wouldn’t be smugly dancing and singing in our faces every single year at the dismal Tony Awards.

America is in desperate need of masculinity and maturity. The Tony Awards stands for everything that is currently wrong with America.