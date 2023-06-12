On Sunday, stars gathered at the United Palace in New York City to honor the best in Broadway during the 76th annual Tony Awards. While some hopeful nominees waited to hear their names announced, others were clearly participating in an unofficial but no less significant competition: who’s the best dressed?

Everyone brought their A game on the red carpet this year, but some attendees stood out more than others. Here are our top picks for the best dressed at the 2023 Tony Awards!

Jessica Chastain

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Not all heroes wear capes, but some leading ladies do! Nominated for her role in A Doll’s House, Jessica Chastain glided down the red carpet dressed heat to toe in yellow Gucci, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The crowning glory of her ensemble was definitely the eye-catching medallion around her neck.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

From his custom Ferragamo suit to his stylish eyewear, Topdog/Underdog actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II achieved the perfect combination of timeless elegance and cutting-edge style.

Annaleigh Ashford

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

No one was more appropriately dressed for a star-studded evening than Annaleigh Ashford in her gorgeous, Oscar de la Renta gown resembling a glittering night sky.

Samuel L. Jackson

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Nominated for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, actor Samuel L. Jackson was rocking the professorial look in his deep blue suit and bow-tie.

Alex Newell

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

CNN tells us that Alex Newel made history as the first nonbinary actor to win a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. They were also a winner on the red carpet in their glamorous, gold ensemble!

Kara Young

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

What could be more classic than a simple black gown paired with statement jewelry? Kara Young brought a little Audrey Hepburn to the red carpet in her textured dress with bold, square-cut gems adorning her neck, ears, and wrist.

Julianne Hough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Florals for spring? Julianne Hough’s unique Caroline Herrera gown actually was groundbreaking! The glamorous, high-neck ensemble made quite the statement with its eye-catching garden pattern.

Josh Groban

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Nominated for his performance in Sweeney Todd, Josh Groban brought a dark and moody elegance to the red carpet in his deep maroon suit with black embellishments.

