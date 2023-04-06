The Internet is Obsessing Over Margot Robbie’s Feet Thanks to New ‘Barbie’ Trailer

People can’t stop talking about the latest trailer for Greta Gerwig’s live action Barbie movie, but it’s not for the reasons you’d expect!

While the first teaser revealed very little about the plot of the upcoming film, the second trailer gives us a better idea of the storyline. It promises romantic tension, a rivalry between two Kens, and a life-changing journey for the titular character.

However, the main thing the internet seems to have taken away from the preview is that Margot Robbie has amazing feet.

In the first few seconds of the candy-colored trailer, Robbie— who plays the main character in the film— steps onto the screen wearing a pair of over-the-top pink heels. When she steps out of them, her feet maintain the shape of the shoe, just like an actual Barbie doll’s would.

The internet is now being overrun with comments about the clip.

Barbie Is Everything… Especially Her Feet

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW PRETTY MARGOT ROBBIE’S FEET ARE?? pic.twitter.com/vVHMvhcu0l — Catnip Everdeen (@chellesalvadorx) April 5, 2023

For some fans, it’s the cinematography of the scene that caught their attention. While the whole trailer promises a visually stunning experience, there’s something especially satisfying about seeing the Babylon actress assume the familiar Barbie stance so flawlessly.

Model and author Chrissy Teigan appears to be among the obsessed.

“I need to know everything about this shot,” Teigan tweeted, “How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot.”

I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot pic.twitter.com/8a87KsFtXP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 5, 2023

However, if there’s one thing we know about the internet, it’s that there’s a fetish for everything. Margot Robbie’s perfectly posed Barbie feet may have just created one of their own.

According to the New York Post, foot fetishists have taken to Twitter to express just how much they appreciated the clip. Other commenters have claimed that the trailer awakened a foot fetish they didn’t know they had.

Do you think Barbie’s feet are worth the fuss? Check out the rest of the trailer down below and let us know!

