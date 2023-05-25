The Reason Why Melissa McCarthy Can’t Watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ At Home

Melissa McCarthy has an unusual reason for not wanting to watch herself in Gilmore Girls.

The Bridesmaids actress appeared throughout all seven seasons of the beloved drama as Sookie St. James, best friend and business partner of protagonist Lorelai Gilmore. However, McCarthy apparently can’t enjoy her own performance. In an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the comedian explained why she doesn’t feel comfortable watching any of her own movies or shows.

McCarthy told her host that she’s “always afraid” that someone will see her watching herself on television.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“For some reason I’m always like, what if I pass out and paramedics come in and the takeaway is, ‘she was watching her own stuff, weird’. Every time I turn on a tv and it’s me I’m like, ‘Oh god do I feel lightheaded. I don’t want to pass out in a room where my stuff’s playing.'”

Melissa McCarthy Reflects on the Legacy of Gilmore Girls

Although Melissa McCarthy can’t just sit down and relax with an episode of Gilmore Girls, she’s aware that the series has meant a lot to its fans — and their kids!

“Young people that watched it, now that they have kids, and they watch it with their kids, and now their kids are watching it with their own friends,” the Little Mermaid actress said. “It’s had legs on it that I didn’t expect. It was a really comforting little world that Amy (Sherman-Palladino) created.”

The star added that she was touched that so many families were able to bond by watching the show together.

“That’s quite a thing to get to be connected with,” she said.

While McCarthy hasn’t been able to have this experience with her own kids, she did reveal that she once watched the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls with her oldest daughter, Vivian.

All episodes of Gilmore Girls are currently available to stream on Netflix.