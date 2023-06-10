There Is Reportedly No Bad Blood Between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner not only share a connection with Ben Affleck, but they also bond over their dedication to motherhood. According to an ET source, the two actresses, aged 53 and 51 respectively, have a respectful and cordial relationship.

The source adds that their children are also building strong relationships and growing together as one big, blended family. This includes Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel 11, whom he shares with Garner. Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in October 2018.

The source says that things between Affleck and Garner are “healthy in terms of co-parenting” noting that they have a very open communications. The former couple also allegedly also are working to make the transition as easy as possible.

No Bad Blood!

Affleck and Lopez’s recently purchased a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills for a staggering $60 million. The couple reportedly recently completed the purchase of a grand estate spanning 46,000 square feet on a sprawling 5-acre property. This lavish home boasts 12 bedrooms and an astounding 24 bathrooms.

As per the source, Garner’s main concern is ensuring her children’s comfort and maintaining a respectful and loving environment for everyone involved. The source further reveals that Garner is content with the current state of the new family dynamic and feels positive about it, being in a great emotional space.

The source also tells ET that Benifer is” so excited about their new home and are looking forward to connecting their families further together. They couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter. They want to decorate their new home together and share that bonding experience. They also can’t wait to host holiday parties together and to have family and friends over for fun occasions.”