TikToker Stuns Viewers After Recreating Princess Diana’s 1987 Look

Say this much for one modern-day social media influencer — she knows her history.

More specifically, TikToker Rose Nora Anna knows and admires the late Princess Diana, something Anna displays regularly on her channel.

Now, she’s received more than 2 million views for recreating Diana’s classic 1987 look, collaborating with a royal dressmaker to make it happen.

The video is just a few seconds, with Michael Jackson’s Bad playing in the background, but fans of both Anna and Diana have indicated they are watching it over and over again.

TikToker Goes Viral With Princess Diana Look

Granted, this isn’t the first time Anna has portrayed Diana on the platform. Back in February, she wore the same dress while dancing on the road to Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl.

“I filmed this right after finally going live with the big Princess Diana project. I was so happy and relieved!” the caption read.

That video has more than 5 million views.

We suspect this isn’t Anna’s last foray into making videos in which she portrays Diana. And why would it be? Apparently, fans of both — Anna and Diana — can’t seem to get enough, based on the favorable comments under the videos.

In the event, TikTok isn’t your thing, fear not. Anna released an entire YouTube video on her Princess Di shoot, Check it out right here or directly below.

