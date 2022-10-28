Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen Officially File For Divorce

The NFL season is going badly for Tom Brady, but it seems as if his personal life is even worse. As relayed by People, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and model wife Gisele Bundchen have officially filed for divorce in Florida. This after 13 years of marriage.

“The settlement is all worked out,” a source told People, adding that they will be sharing custody of the kids. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.”

Brady, 45, announced his retirement in the spring…only to announce his intentions to return and play for another year. So far, it’s looked like a bad idea. The Buccaneers have won just three of their first eight games, and Brady’s decision to play is reportedly what led to his divorce.

“(Bundchen) was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on,” the source said, via People. “She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen BREAK SILENCE On Divorce

Bundchen first hired a divorce attorney and Brady did the same soon thereafter. But from the sounds of things, Brady’s preference was to work through things and try to keep the marriage going.

“She is the one steering the divorce,” the source said, via People. “She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her.

“He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

The couple share a son and daughter together, and Brady has another son with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As a perhaps telling aside, Bündchen has not been spotted at any of Brady’s games since the start of the season. With a separate source telling People that she’s been spending time away from the legendary QB.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” a source told Page Six earlier this month. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”