Tom Brady Celebrates Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mothers Day

Tom Brady paid tribute to significant women in his life this Mother’s Day, showing there is no bad blood between them. The 45-year-old former NFL star honored his ex-partners, Gisele Bündchen, who is a mother to two children, Vivian and Benjamin Rein, and Bridget Moynahan, who is the mother of his son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15.

“Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” Brady said in the caption. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.”

“We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most,” he added.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Sharing a picture of himself with his mother, Galynn, and several other adorable family photos, Brady posted a photo of Bündchen, 42, and Moynahan, 52, posing with him and his son, Jack.

After being married for 13 years, Brady and the supermodel finalized their divorce on October 28th. Following their separation, they announced they had agreed to share custody of their children. While Brady stayed in Tampa, Bündchen decided to move to Miami with her children.

On the morning of their split, both Brady and Bündchen took to social media to address their highly publicized divorce. They assured their followers that their children would continue to receive the love and attention they deserve.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen said via an Instagram Story. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

