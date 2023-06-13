Tom Brady Says Birth of Son With Bridget Moynaham Immediately Changed His Life

Tom Brady recently shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram for his apparel brand’s Father’s Day promotion. The video features Tom and his father, Tom Brady Sr., discussing the importance of fatherhood and what it means to them.

Fathers and Sons

“When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever,” Brady said about his 15-year-old son. “Nothing is more important to me than being a father.”

“As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud,” he continued.

“It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home,” Brady concluded. “And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now.”

The video then transitions to Brady Sr., who says, “Starting with our oldest Maureen, the gift of being a parent is the greatest gift that anybody can have.”

“And then through Julie and through Nancy, then obviously with Tommy, gave me a chance to have four new best friends in my life,” he shared. “Four wonderful children and 10 magnificent grandchildren, each one of whom gives me overwhelming joy.”

Family Ties

Tom Brady has three children. His oldest son, Jack, is 15 years old and his mother is Bridget Moynahan. He also has a 13-year-old son named Benjamin and a 10-year-old daughter named Vivian, both with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady recently shared that his son Jack may not pursue a career in football. “Yeah, he played this last year and I don’t even know if he’s going to play next year. And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse…basketball’s probably his favorite sport, but he’s a very good student.”

“Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible,” he added.