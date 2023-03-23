Tom Brady Speaks Out After Gisele Bündchen’s Interview About Their Divorce

Tom Brady recently shared a quote on social media that suggests success doesn’t necessarily need to be limited to achievements on the football field. The quote, by Ralph Waldo Emerson, was posted by the retired football star on Thursday.

“What is success? To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate the beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden path or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Brady did an elaborate any further beyond a few heart emojis, but several noticed that the post came several hours after his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, spoke with Vanity Fair about the divorce. Speaking with the news outlet, she went to address speculation that their split after 13 years of marriage was due to Brady backing out of retirement back in 2022. According to the model, the claim was “ the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I will continue forever,” she stated. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she told Vanity Fair. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance,” she continued.

Officially Retires

She went on to add, “When you love someone. You don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”

The couple share daughter, Vivian, 10, and son, Benjamin, 13, while Brady dad to son, Jack, 15.