Tom Cruise Reveals His Goal Since He Was Little ‘Was to Make Movies’ 

At the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One took place on Monday in Rome, Tom Cruise, 60, commended how a melting pot of people “all join together to enjoy cinema.”

“It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world,” Cruise shared. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture.”

“Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted,” he added, “It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Tom Cruise stepped onto the red carpet alongside his frequent collaborator and Mission: Impossible director, Christopher McQuarrie. They were accompanied by a talented cast, including Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Mariela Garriga, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Vanessa Kirby.

During his speech, the actor expressed his admiration for McQuarrie and his collaboration on the last two Mission: Impossible flicks, as well as Top Gun: Maverick, saying that the director has “had a hand in every single film I’ve made over the past 16 years.”

“He is my creative brother and an exceptional human being,” Cruise added.

This newest installment is the first since 2018. According to the synopsis, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team are in charge of hunting down “a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will premiere in theaters on July 12.