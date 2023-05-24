Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Shine at Cannes For The Premiere of ‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson, the master of quirky cinema, has a new film that just premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and it features a star-studded cast. Asteroid City premiered on May 23, with many of its stars appearing on the red carpet, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

In Asteroid City, Hanks plays Stanley Zak, while Wilson plays an undisclosed character. Asteroid City follows a large ensemble of characters gathering at a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955.

On the red carpet, Hanks and Wilson stand alongside Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who also stars in Asteroid City. Hanks dons a fancy tuxedo as his wife sports a flowing black dress covered in jewels.

One photo taken of the couple on the red carpet seemingly shows Hanks fighting with a staffer at the festival. However, Wilson has clarified what was actually occurring in the photo through an Instagram post. Wilson wrote, “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go? But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!”

Since its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Asteroid City has received a 84 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. An official synopsis for the film reads, “Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

In addition to Hanks, Wilson, and Cranston, Asteroid City stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, and many more. Asteroid City will receive a limited theatrical release on June 16 before a wide expansion on June 23.