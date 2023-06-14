Tom Hanks Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘When Harry Met Sally’

Rita Wilson was a recent guest on the Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast where she talked about how the actor turned down When Harry Met Sally because he couldn’t relate to the character, Harry Burns, experiencing depression after his divorce.

Telling Love Stories

“And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.’ But I loved that script,” Wilson added.

Tom Hanks, the renowned actor, was married to Samantha Lewes, his first wife, in 1978. They got divorced in 1987 and Lewes passed from bone cancer in 2002.

Hanks found love again in 1988, this time with actress Rita Wilson. Interestingly enough, they met on the set of Volunteers. They fell in love and got married soon after, starting a new chapter in their lives.

Rob Reiner, the director of the classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, had quite the journey in finding the perfect actor for the role of Harry. He explored many options, including Albert Brooks, Richard Dreyfuss, and Michael Keaton, before ultimately settling on the one and only Billy Crystal.

“It turned out way better than anything I could have imagined because not only was he great in the part, it made our friendship better,” Reiner shared.

Alternate Ending

Interestingly, both director Rob Reiner and writer Nora Ephron were going through divorces while making the film. However, it was Reiner’s decision to add a heartwarming ending to the movie, which he made after meeting his future wife, Michele Singer.

The original ending featured Harry and Sally parting ways, but with Singer’s influence, Reiner decided to give the film a more uplifting conclusion. This decision proved to be a wise one, as the movie has remained a beloved classic for decades.

“Because at that time, I couldn’t figure out how I was going to get with anybody, so I just had them walking in opposite directions at the end,” Reiner shared, “And then I met the woman who became my wife during the making of the movie, and I changed the ending.”