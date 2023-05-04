Trailer For Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Reveals The Gang Are Up to No Good

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming 16th season of the highly-celebrated sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has just dropped. The new season will touch on many modern issues but will almost certainly feature some outrageous “Sunny” twists on serious matters.

An official synopsis for the season reads, “The Gang™ is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Trailer Brings the Chaos

The 1-minute and 30-second teaser trailer begins with Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds being shocked to discover he and his roommate Charlie actually have a bathroom. “We piss in cans, Charlie,” Frank mutters to the iconic janitor played by Charlie Day.

The trailer continues to show the gang’s hilarious antics, including Dee completely embarrassing herself on a date and the gang discussing inflation. The teaser also shows the gang discussing whether they should join a reality series or not and how they would be depicted if they did choose to take the opportunity. Another sequence depicts a bowling team made up of Dee and other women who are frequently seen on the show, including Artemis and The Waitress.

Other notable sequences featured in the trailer include the appearance of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who are guest stars in the season. The scene they appear in depicts Charlie driving them in a limo when he tells them he just passed gas. The last scene of the trailer features Dennis punching an arcade boxing machine as hard as he can and telling the gang he broke all the bones in his hand. He also tells his pals in a calm voice that he has to scream, and then does so, very loudly.

Along with DeVito and Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Rob McElhenney reprise their roles once again as friends who treat each other terribly. The 16th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere on FXX on June 7, and will also be available to stream on Hulu.