Trailer Released For ‘Babylon,’ Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt may be undergoing some drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie off the screen, but he sure is sizzling lately on it.

The latest example comes in the form of the trailer for Babylon. The film is a period drama about 1920s Hollywood that is also headlined by Margot Robbie. This is the second co-starring role for Pitt and Robbie. They worked together in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood back in 2019.

But the characters played by Pitt and Robbie never crossed paths in that film. In Babylon, they are the stars of the show, together, as you can see in the trailer. The movie is based on the transition of Hollywood from silent films to the era of “talkies.”

It’s directed by Damien Chazelle and along with Pitt and Robbie, stars Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire.

Babylon Trailer

Pitt, 58, has actually had a banner year, as the actor made famous in the 1990s keeps churning out hits. His most recent starring role, in Bullet Train, can still be seen in theatres and will soon be streaming.

He also has played a major role as a producer by heading his Plan B Entertainment company. Recently with the release of the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, set to hit Netflix on Friday.

Robbie, 32, has been a major player in Hollywood lately as well. Along with Babylon, she will soon play the real-life Barbie doll, as Barbie herself. She stars opposite Ryan Gosling as the Ken doll, in Barbie.

At any rate, Babylon is due out in theatres on Jan. 6, as well as select locations on Christmas Day before that.