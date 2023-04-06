Travis Tritt Removes Anheuser-Busch Beers from Tour Amid Backlash Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Country music legend Travis Tritt is among those taking a stand against Anheuser-Busch after the company decided to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney as a Bud Light spokesperson.

Tritt is on tour and has dropped Anheuser-Busch as a sponsor — not long after rocker/rapper Kid Rock released a video showing himself shooting at several cases of Bud Light.

For starters, Tritt has removed all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour bus.

Kid Rock said that many other artists felt the same as him about Anheuser-Busch’s decision to use Mulvaney, but they were staying silent out of fear of being “canceled.”

Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear. https://t.co/YgjO9P03tR — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

But Tritt, 60, clearly did not have an issue with making his stance public, as he made the announcement on Twitter.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” Tritt wrote.

“Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled. I have no such fear.”

Tritt followed up with a third tweet.

“In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s,” he wrote. “That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.”

Along with that, Tritt pointed out that Jack Daniels is also promoting its brand with drag queens, and American consumers should “take note.”

For the record, Anheuser-Busch combined with Belgian company InBev in 2008, with Budweiser serving as their signature brand.

Mulvaney, 26, has not yet had gender reassignment surgery, but is admittedly taking female hormones and has been documenting the transition on Instagram.

Mulvaney announced the partnership with Bud Light in a series of videos posted to social media.

PR experts have told the Daily Mail that Anheuser-Busch’s decision to use Mulvaney as a spokesperson was the same as “setting their loyal fanbase on fire.”

“I really cannot understand their approach for this because their core audience just cannot relate,” Gareth Boyd, Marketing & PR Director at Forte Analytica, told the Daily Mail.

“Cutting your core audience in the hope you can draw a completely new audience in, who haven’t been exposed before, doesn’t make sense.”

