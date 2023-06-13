Treat Williams, ‘Deep Rising’ Star, Dead at 71

According to his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, Treat Williams, known for his roles in TV dramas like “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood,” passed away on Monday night due to a motorcycle accident in Vermont. He was 71 years old.

The Vermont State Police reported that the incident took place at approximately 5:00 pm ET on Monday on Vermont Route 30. Williams was riding a 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle when a driver of another vehicle, attempting to make a left turn into a parking lot, collided with him. As a result of the collision, Williams was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained critical injuries. He was immediately airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was later pronounced dead by officials.

Born Richard Treat Williams, the actor was born in Rowayton, Connecticut. After studying theater in college, he relocated to New York soon after completing his degree. During his time there, he secured the understudy position for John Travolta in the musical Grease and eventually took over the role of Danny Zuko.

Williams’ acting career demonstrated his versatility on screen. In 1979, he had an early role in director Milos Forman’s adaptation of the musical Hair. Two years later, he starred in the intense undercover crime drama Prince of the City, directed by renowned filmmaker Sidney Lumet.

Although Williams initially showed great potential for becoming a major star, his subsequent movies didn’t live up to that early promise. However, he continued to work steadily, taking on roles in various projects. This included appearing in a TV movie remake of A Streetcar Named Desire and portraying boxer Jack Dempsey and FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover in other TV movies.

During the 1990s, Williams transitioned into different types of roles. He portrayed the antagonist in the pulp-comic adaptation The Phantom and played super-agent Michael Ovitz in an HBO movie based on the book The Late Shift, which chronicled the battle for succession on The Tonight Show between Jay Leno and David Letterman. His performance in the latter earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination.

In the later part of that decade, Williams achieved recognition as a leading action star in the 1998 B-movie Deep Rising. The film revolved around a deadly sea monster, and Williams starred alongside Famke Janssen, Wes Studi, and Djimon Hounsou.

Following his film career, Williams showed success on television. He embarked on a four-season journey in the CW series Everwood during the 2000s, and more recently, he had a stint on Chicago Fire. Additionally, he was a core member of the cast in Chesapeake Shores, appearing in 53 episodes from 2016 to 2022. In the previous year, he co-starred in the HBO miniseries “We Own This City,” a project produced by David Simon.

The late actor is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children.