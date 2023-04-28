Vince Vaughn Set to Star in ‘Dodgeball’ Sequel

Vince Vaughn has been tapped to reprise his leading role from 2004’s hit comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story in an upcoming sequel. The sequel currently does not have a title and is in the early stages of development at 20th Century Studios.

Jordan VanDina, who penned Hulu’s The Binge and directed its 2022 sequel, is writing the script for the untitled Dodgeball sequel. Vaughn has been credited for coming up with the initial idea for the sequel’s plot, which is being kept under wraps, but will most definitely continue the journey of Vaughn’s character. It’s currently not clear whether Vaughn’s fellow Dodgeball cast members, such as Ben Stiller, Justin Long, Jason Bateman, Christine Taylor, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, and William Shatner, will return for the upcoming sequel.

Dodgeball Sequel in the Early Stages of Development

The original Dodgeball film followed Vaughn’s Peter LaFleur, who creates a misfit dodgeball team in order to win a $50,000 cash prize at a tournament after White Goodman (Stiller) tries to buy out his gym. The film was a box office smash, grossing $168.4 million against a $20 million budget.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, but it is currently unclear if he will be involved with the sequel. However, while speaking with Deadline in 2021 about a potential Dodgeball sequel, Thurber said “You know what — never say never. I never thought about Dodgeball as a series, but that actually might be fun. I’m really proud of Dodgeball — it’s my first film and something people still really like it seems. I would say never say never, and it would have to be the right take on it. But yeah, maybe.”

Vaughn, who is known as a comedic actor, has been playing against type as of late. His performances in beloved comedy films such as Old School, Wedding Crashers, and The Break-Up are what brought him to popularity, but Vaughn has shown a dark side while starring in HBO’s crime series True Detective, as well as the films Brawl in Cell Block 99, Dragged Across Concrete, and Freaky. However, Vaughn has always shown range, with one of his earliest roles being that of Norman Bates in the 1998 remake of Psycho. Vaughn is next set to star in John Krasinski’s upcoming fantasy comedy film, IF.