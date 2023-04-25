Viola Davis Shares Heartwarming Moment of Falling in Love with Husband Julius Tennon 

Davis spoke with PEOPLE before her Chaplin Award honor at Lincoln Center. The pair talked about the time surrounding their love story.

Thankful Beginnings

“Oh man, it must have been Thanksgiving,” she began.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Oh yeah, that’s right,” Tennon added. They talked over one another as the story continued.

“There was only one turkey, though, [and] a big pot of stuffing,” Davis continued. And Tennon added, “And three days of eating it all.”

“And three bottles of wine,” the actress interjected, “We just laughed.”

When asked how she remains so relatable, despite her many accomplishments. Her authenticity is credited. “That’s everything right there! I’m serious. That’s everything.”

True To Self

“I feel like I’m just authentic — that I just speak my truth and I’m not a big fan of putting on a mask. I think that’s very destructive,” she said. “I think there’s one thing you can [do to] live a very destructive life internally, [and that] is to continually lie to fit in.”

“That’s not my jam — so all I do is tell the truth,” she continued. “And I think that in the truth-telling, it gives people permission to sort of help themselves in the best way. That’s just my guess.”

“And you allow them to come to you — and speak. You have to treat them like peers. There’s no one above anyone else.”

“And I’ll tell you one thing: If you’re number one on the call sheet, that’s your responsibility. And you set the tone. You want to treat people the way you want to be treated,” Davis stated.

“I think she’s a goddess,” Tennon added in the interview. “I really do. From the moment I met her. Absolutely wonderful and real and available. Just as sweet as you can be.”