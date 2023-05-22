Who Is Josh Freese? Meet The New Foo Fighters Drummer

The Foo Fighters have introduced a new drummer, Josh Freese, approximately one year following the tragic passing of Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins, aged 50, sadly lost his life in March 2022 while on tour with the band in Bogotá, Colombia.

The announcement took place during a captivating livestream event titled “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts” on Sunday. The band, consisting of Dave Grohl, Chris Shifflett, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, and Pat Smear, playfully unveiled their new drummer by teasing fans with a gameshow-like revelation.

During the live stream, three renowned drummers—Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee from Mötley Crüe, and Danny Carey from Tool—appeared at the band’s rehearsal room door, with them all saying random things like “There’s a white Mercedes blocking my car,” or “Hey, I got the PF Changs!” and “I groomed your poodles for you.” In response, the band members humorously replied, “We’ll be right there!”

Foo Fighters Introduce New Drummer

Suddenly, a voice exclaimed, “Um… EXCUSE ME?!” Drawing the band’s attention, Freese was revealed seated behind a strategically positioned drumkit that had been off-camera.

“Can we play a song or something?!” he says before playing some of the bands songs from their new album, But Here We Are. Several expected Reese to become the new drummer for the band given his close friendship with both Grohl and Hawkins. As a seasoned session drummer, he boasts an impressive resume having performed with a multitude of renowned bands, including Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Paramore, the Replacements, Sting, and the Vandals. With over 300 recordings under his belt, spanning various genres from pop to rock to country, Reese’s musical versatility shines through.

The announcement of him joining as the new drummer for the group comes just a month after the rock band’s announcement of their upcoming album, marking their first release since Hawkins’ passing. Here We Are, is set to be released on June 2nd.

