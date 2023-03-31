Who is Lana Del Rey’s Fiancé Evan Winiker?

After showing off a stunning diamond ring at the Billboard Women in Music event, rumor has it that Lana Del Rey is engaged to partner Evan Winiker.

Now, many sources are claiming that the couple is, in fact, headed for the altar! Both Billboard and Us Weekly have confirmed the speculations.

Although Del Rey and Winiker have been private about their relationship, they were seen together a number of times this year. Notable appearances include the Malibu Chili-Cook Off festival and posing for fans outside Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, California. A look at Winiker’s Instagram also reveals a few cameos by the Lust for Life singer.

Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker: Music Power Couple

Evan Winiker via Instagram.com

Evan Winiker is a music manager at Range Media, whose clients include MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet, and Walk Off the Earth. The couple has a common colleague in Jack Antonoff, who played in Steel Train with Winiker and produced several of Del Rey’s albums.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, tells Page Six that there’s a very special significance behind the style of the Born to Die singer’s engagement ring.

“Three-stone rings represent a couple’s past, present, and future together — a beautiful symbol for this artistic couple,” he says.

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey released her ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s an tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Needless to say, 2023 seems to be treating her well!

