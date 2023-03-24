Who Is the Richest ‘The Voice’ Coach?

Season 23 of The Voice premiered on March 6 and viewers surely noticed some new faces. While host Carson Daly and coach Blake Shelton are still around, the rest of the coaches from last season are gone. Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camilla Cabello were replaced with Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and former coach Kelly Clarkson. And since we’re only getting one season of the show every year from now on, we’ll be seeing a lot more of them. Here’s a rundown of this season’s crew, their salaries, and who currently ranks as the richest coach on The Voice.

Carson Daly: Host of The Voice

While Carson Daly isn’t one of the show’s coaches, it’s worth mentioning his salary and net worth. He’s been a TV and radio personality for over 30 years. He rose to superstardom after working as a VJ on MTV’s Total Request Live. Daly is a regular correspondent on Today and has been hosting The Voice since 2011. He makes about $5 million per year as host of The Voice and has a matching annual salary on The Today Show. His estimated net worth is between $40 million and $50 million today.

Chance the Rapper: New Coach

Chance the Rapper (aka Chancellor Johnathan Bennett) has been ruling the music scene since 2011. The rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer has only released one official studio album, but his singles, mixtapes, and music videos have consistently made it onto Billboard’s top charts. At the age of 29, he’s already won three Grammys, three BET Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award.

This will be Chance’s first season as a coach on The Voice but he’s still getting a hefty salary. The Sun reports that the rapper will make $8 million this season. Between his own successful career, royalties, and work on The Voice, Chance the Rapper has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Kelly Clarkson: Returning Regular

Kelly Clarkson’s fame is synonymous with voice competitions. She was the first person to ever win American Idol back in 2002 and is the second-richest person to ever compete on the show. Her music and acting careers have garnered her 5 Emmys and 3 Grammys as well as her own Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson reportedly makes $2 million a year from royalties alone.

This isn’t Kelly Clarkson’s first rodeo as a Voice coach, but she did take a mini hiatus last season. Before her break, she was a regular since season 14. The singer reportedly makes about $15 million per season on the show and has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Niall Horan: New Coach

Niall Horan rose to fame as a member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Incidentally, One Direction formed thanks to The X Factor, a singing competition that ran for 15 seasons. This will be his first season as a coach on The Voice.

The Irish singer-songwriter is still in his twenties, but his net worth will send your head spinning. He makes income from his solo career and his former band’s album sales. Horan’s salary on The Voice is estimated to be between $8 million and $11 million this season, making him the second-richest coach. He’s reportedly worth between $66.5 million and $70 million today.

Blake Shelton: Longest Running Coach on The Voice

Country singer Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since the show’s inception in 2006. He’s brought on a finalist for every season except for season 5 and he’s coached 9 of the show’s winners. The 9-time Grammy nominee makes a fortune from album sales, concerts, and brand sponsorships like Pepsi, Pizza Hut, and Walmart. According to Rolling Stone, Shelton sold the rights to his catalog for over $50 million and made $14.5 million from a tour — both in 2021 and in the height of the pandemic.

Shelton reportedly makes upwards of $26 million per season on The Voice, and due to his track record, it’s likely that he also receives bonuses. His estimated net worth for 2023 is $120 million, making him the richest coach on The Voice this season. However, his wife Gwen Stefani was the richest coach before she left. The No Doubt singer has a whopping estimated net worth of $160 million. Together, she and Shelton are worth well over a quarter of a billion dollars.