Whoopi Goldberg Blames American Idol For The  ‘Downfall of Society’: ‘People Like to Be Judgy’

During the Hot Topics segment on the View, Goldberg engaged in a lengthy back and forth with producer Brian Teta about the singing competition show. They lumped the discourse into their conversation about Netflix’s new documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me.

Throwing Shade

When talking about reality shows, Goldberg gave praise and blame to the early seasons of Idol for igniting public interest in shows that promote harsh criticism, drama, and heated arguments.

“You have Basketball Wives, you have the Housewives of whatever, all the Bravo shows, giving you the impression that you’re doing something wrong because you’re living your life,” she shared.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“People watch these shows because they make them feel better,” Goldberg continued.

“People like to be judgy,” she stated, continuing: “I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks. I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, what’s the name of that show?”

Teta reminded Goldberg that The View and American Idol are both on ABC. In response, the actress started to change her story and emphasized that the show is not always on ABC.

“Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it, and it’s gone out of control,” Goldberg shared.

“They invited the public to decide who that person was and I feel once we did that, it began us in a cycle which we have not [gotten out of],” she continued.

Subtle Backtracking

“We’ve talked about this — that it’s gotten better,” Teta replied. “You like it now, remember?”

“You like it. ABC, she likes it. ABC, she loves it. It’s really good,” co-host Sunny Hostin added to the conversation.

Goldberg added: “When I was watching it, ABC didn’t have it. They have it now, it’s a different show, it’s a very different show. The judges are different with the people who are coming. ABC knows that I feel like this. I’ve told them. It had nothing to do with them, it had to do with the show.”

Reps from American Idol have not responded to a request for comment.