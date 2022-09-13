Why Did Neve Campbell Quit the ‘Scream’ Movie Franchise?

When Scream returns once again in March, it will lack a familiar face: Neve Campbell.

The actor recently confirmed that she is through with the horror franchise, which has grossed roughly $745 million worldwide.

So, why won’t Campbell be back, especially considering that Scream is her biggest film credit to date?

Sidney Prescott’s Tenure With Scream

While establishing her celebrity status as one of the principal actors on TV’s Party of Five in the 1990s, Neve Campbell simultaneously broke through on the big screen. She had a breakout year in 1996, starring in the horror-fantasy thriller The Craft as well as the first Scream movie.

The wildly popular actor played protagonist Sidney Prescott in the first film and continued in its ensuing sequels, starring in each one.

After an 11-year wait between the fourth and fifth installments of Scream, fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for the new movie. The yet-untitled sixth installment is already slated for theatrical release on March 31.

But this time around, Campbell will be absent.

Why Did Neve Campbell Leave Scream?

Rumors swirled after the release of the fifth Scream movie in mid-January that Neve Campbell had left the franchise. After the February announcement of the sixth film coming on March 31 of next year, Campbell confirmed her departure.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in early June, according to Deadline.

The actor revealed that the reason she left the franchise is because of the pay disparity between men and women, which continues to dominate Hollywood headlines.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” Campbell said. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Deadline did not list Campbell’s salary from the fifth Scream film. It also did not mention what she was offered for the sixth movie.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on,” she continued. “To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

The sixth installment in the Scream series does not yet have a name. Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and others will reprise their roles from earlier installments, however.

The sixth Scream movie will be the first not to feature Campbell.