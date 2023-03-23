WWE Wrestler Alexa Bliss Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Got My Skin Checked’

Bliss noticed a worsening area on her skin and decided to have it examined. She soon discovered that it was skin cancer. She has since had the spot removed.

Sharing Details

In an Instagram story post, she shared a photo of the bandaged side of her face. She captioned the photo: “Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear though!”

She also thanked the American Skin Institute for “taking great care” of her.

She went into additional details about the situation on her Twitter.

When a fan asked how she was feeling, she replied, “Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds!”

Another asked what led to her initially getting checked out, to which she answered “There was a spot on my face yes. So went to get biopsy.”

“During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊.”

Transparency

Several other stars are sharing details of how they’ve chosen to monitor their skin health. Reality star, Teddi Mellencamp, opened up about her personal experiences with have 12 melanomas removed.

“I went in for my 4-6 week checkup and there were three new spots my doctors felt needed to be biopsied. I’m getting a lot of questions about the spots being white. I have had both white and brown melanomas; this is why I continue to share to get checked no matter what.”

“Also, recently I felt a bump on my neck. My anxiety, of course, took over. I touched it at least 303 times,” she continued in her post, “However, day of appointment, I assumed it was nothing. And then the ultrasound came back irregular. I had the option of a needle biopsy or getting it cut out completely; the doctor recommended the biopsy to start, however there’s a small chance it’ll come back inconclusive and we will then have to remove it.”