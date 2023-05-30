Zach Bryan Kicks Out Fan Who Attempted to Grab His Guitar From His Hands

Rule number one of attending a Zach Bryan concert: don’t try to take his guitar!

After a show at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, the country star got up close and personal with his fans as he left the stage. Escorted by security, Bryan quickly walked through a gated path in the midst of his adoring crowd.

Amid screaming audience members attempting to touch the musician or get a high-five, one overzealous woman made a grab for Bryan’s guitar. She was promptly removed by security at the singer-songwriter‘s direction.

Video Shows Fan Attempting to Take Guitar

A video clip of the exchange shows the woman getting hold of the neck of Bryan’s guitar, almost ripping it out of his hand as he passes. The American Heartbreak singer can be heard saying, “Hey! Get her out of here!” as he points out the grabby fan to security guards.

Zach Bryan later responded to the incident via Twitter, saying “I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course.”

I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 30, 2023

Whiskey Riff reports that the musician has given away signed guitars to fans in the past, but the guitar he was carrying that night wasn’t up for grabs. In another Twitter post, he wrote, “I give J-45’s out at a lot of concerts. The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together.”

However, the Elisabeth singer also clarified that he didn’t harbor any bad blood against the woman, despite having her removed.

“Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out,” he added.

The New York performance took place as part of Bryan’s “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour.

