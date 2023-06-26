Four Individuals Have Volunteered to Enter A 3D-Printed Mars Simulation for 378 Days

NASA has chosen four volunteers to embark on an extraordinary journey – living together inside a special Mars habitat for an entire year!

“Four volunteers are about to embark on an out-of-this-world experience without leaving Earth!” the NASA Johnson Space Center shared in Tweet.

NASA is conducting an experiment at the Johnson Space Center in Houston to gain insight into what it would be like for humans to live on Mars during extended space travel. This study is an effort to set a precedent “for one-year missions to the Martian surface,” according to info posted to NASA’s website.

NASA is conducting an experiment called CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog. The project will take place in a specially designed 3D-printed habitat that will be closed off from the outside world for a whole year. It’s quite a fascinating experiment, and over 4,000 people have applied to be a part of it.

During their time in the simulation, the crew activities “may consist of simulated spacewalks including virtual reality, communications, crop growth, meal preparation and consumption, exercise, hygiene activities, maintenance work, personal time, science work, and sleep,” officials shared.

The volunteers will collaborate to solve any issues that arise. “The habitat will be as Mars-realistic as feasible, which may include environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, equipment failure, and significant workloads.”

“We’ve specifically chosen people that we hope to succeed together, very carefully screened, and really clear that they have the ability to work on teams,” Behavior Health and Performance Laboratory lead, Dr. Suzanne Bell, shared, adding that “And so our objectives are really about optimizing that human health and performance.”

NASA has chosen four remarkable individuals for an upcoming mission. These intrepid scientists are Kelly Haston, who will serve as commander, Ross Brockwell, who will be the flight engineer, Nathan Jones, the medical officer, and Anca Selariu, the science officer.

“We want to thank the many teams that worked together tirelessly to pull this all together,” director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Vanessa E. Wyche shared at a press conference. This crew…volunteered to help us in getting ready for our missions to Mars. I’m super excited about the science that will be obtained.”