Golf Cart Accident Leaves Bride Dead and Groom Injured Just Minutes After Their Wedding Reception

A tragic accident occurred just minutes after a newlywed couple left their South Carolina wedding reception. The groom was seriously injured and the bride was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into the back of the golf cart they were riding in.

Initial Information

The bride, 34-year-old Samantha Miller died during the accident, while the groom Aric Hutchinson is in serious condition. According to the information posted to the GoFundMe created by his mother, he “has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Jamie Lee Komoroski has been accused of drunk driving and is facing a charge of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI that caused serious injury, based on court records.

“Her blood draw results are pending. An investigation into the crash determined she was going 65 mph at the time she struck the cart,” local police shared.

The AP outlet retrieve info from Komoroski’s rental vehicle. She was driving over twice the speed limit and “briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday.”

Family Statements

Via Facebook

Two other individuals were gravely injured in the collision, one of which is in critical condition.

“My son-in-law Benjamin Garrett and grandson Brogan Garrett from Morgan, Utah were escorting the couple from the reception in a golf cart when they were struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone,” the groom’s mother, Annette wrote. “The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times.”

Bobbi Jo O’Neal, the Charleston County Coroner, reported that the bride Samantha Miller [married name Hutchinson], died at the scene due to the blunt force injuries sustained in the accident.

“A sister, a daughter, a wife, died in her wedding dress because someone made a terrible decision,” Mani Jenkins, the bride’s sister, shared with NBC News.

“From the moment she woke up that day until she left the venue, she told Eric on the golf cart that she wanted this day to last forever. He told us that at the hospital when we saw him,” Jenkins added.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” Annette posted to the GoFundMe page. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”