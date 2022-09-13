Harrison Ford Paid Insane Amount to Reprise Indiana Jones Role

Chatter is starting to pick up about the next Indiana Jones movie after Harrison Ford helped unveil its first trailer at the Disney fan expo D23 on Saturday, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Ford will say goodbye to the character of Indiana Jones in next year’s hugely anticipated sequel. An emotional Ford reportedly raved about the project before sharing its first trailer at D23.

But before we turn all our attention to the fifth movie, we wondered why Harrison Ford returned to the role of Indiana Jones for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

Indiana Jones’ Fifth Adventure: Getting Friends Back Together

Ford wasn’t the only pillar of the Indiana Jones franchise who needed convincing to return for a fifth installment. After Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade succeeded commercially and critically, George Lucas declared the action hero’s storyline to be complete.

However, that was not to last. When Lucas shot Ford as Indiana Jones for the prequel TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, he cracked into a new storyline — involving aliens — for Ford.

Both Spielberg and Ford initially resisted getting involved with the franchise again. But they both eventually came around after a multitude of writers penned many drafts of the script.

Finally, shooting started in June 2007 and finished in October of the same year. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hit theaters in May 2008, making about $790.7 million. Meanwhile, Ford, Lucas and Spielberg declined large salaries and instead opted to get a portion of the profits.

Development on the fifth Indiana Jones movie started way back in 2008. While Spielberg continued to be involved, directing duties went to James Mangold.

Lucas continued to work on the new story for several years. More development and writing obstacles materialized but he, Spielberg, and Ford kept at the project.

Ford came out of retirement and agreed to a $65 million paycheck, according to LatestHunts.com. It’s still unclear whether it was the huge salary that lured Ford to reprise the role.

Shooting for the fifth film began in June 2021 and ended in February of this year. The plot is still under wraps.

Indiana Jones: Some New Faces

Ford is crediting new cast member Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays his goddaughter, with helping deliver the new film. But while they’ll be onscreen for the first time, Indy will reconnect with an old buddy from decades ago.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Indiana Jones’ young pal Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, is coming back for the heart-swelling event.

“This is it,” an emotional Ford said at D23, according to Yahoo!

“I am very proud to say this is fantastic,” Ford said. He then reportedly pointed to Waller-Bridge, saying she “was one of the reasons.”

He added: “I will not fall down for you again!”

The cast of the fifth Indy movie also includes Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson — all in yet-undisclosed roles. New imagery for the film suggested Mikkelsen will play a Nazi villain, according to Yahoo!

Rumors circulated last year that Chris Pratt might soon sport the sable fedora that Indiana Jones wears. But the actor said in a July interview that Harrison Ford recently scared him off from ever considering the role. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Ford helped unveil the movie’s first trailer on Saturday at D23. It is not yet available for viewing online.