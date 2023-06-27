Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Declining ‘Indiana Jones’ Role Decades Ago

The Taormina Film Festival was quite the event on Tuesday. During the festival, Ford reminisced about how he ended up playing Indiana Jones. As it turns out, he wasn’t the first choice for the role. Spielberg had initially cast Tom Selleck, who was then forced to drop out due to contractual obligations for another series.That’s when Ford stepped in and the rest is history.

Videos by Rare

Fated

“How I got the job? Tom Selleck had the job, but he also incurred an obligation to do a television series and he was unable to get out of that contract,” Ford mentioned on a festival panel. “I became the second choice, and I’m very grateful for Tom. Thank you, Tom, man. If you’re listening, thank you again.”

Ford and George Lucas had already worked together on Star Wars when Lucas called Ford to ask him to read a script. Lucas sent the script over to Ford’s home and Ford eagerly dove into it.

Golden Opportunities

“He said ‘I want you to read it right away, I want you to read it in an hour.’ I sat down, I read it an an hour, and he said ‘I want you to go over to Steven Spielberg’s house and talk to him,’ ” the actor continued. “I went to Steven Spielberg’s house, I had never met Steven Spielberg before. I guess about an hour later I had the job.”

“There was a guy in the middle of the jungle with a whip and a leather jacket,” Ford shared, “Pretty hot out for a leather jacket, and a heavy felt hat, and he was an archeologist and he was a professor, and what more would you need to know as an actor? This is a guy who carries a whip. You know what that means.”