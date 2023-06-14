Helen Mirren Says Harrison Ford is a ‘Bloke, Geezer, Mensch’ and a ‘God-Given Movie Star’: ‘I Love Him’

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren starred together in The Mosquito Coast back in 1986. They played a married couple, and their on-screen chemistry was undeniable. Well, after 37 long years, they’ve finally reunited for the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923. This time, they play a ranching couple, and they’re clearly having a blast working together again.

Mutual Admiration

“Helen is incredible,” Ford, 80, shared in PEOPLE’s cover story this week. “What a treat it is to work with her again.”

Mirren, 77, has similar sentiments to share about the star.

“In his essence, Harrison Ford is the same person he was when I first met him. Impatient with the annoying sides of the great fame that had settled upon him, adult sycophancy, loss of privacy, etc., and yet immeasurably patient and kind to starstruck kids so excited to see their hero. His privacy was a profoundly protected place. His work was always beautifully designed and constructed, like the carpentry he was so well known for, and I was deeply impressed with his understanding and use of the techniques of film acting. He taught me a lot through my observations. He was professional, guarded, and mysterious, and I was both fascinated and intimidated.”

Beautiful Careers

“Then 30 years of amazing life happened to both of us, and now we are reconnected, and I find a person not guarded, unafraid of feelings and expressing them; generous, funny, as professional as ever, and still impatient with stardom,” she continued.

“I think the element that makes him the legend that he is and will be is that sense of being the kind of guy you would call when your car got stuck in a ditch and also completely understand why you were so upset about your cat dying and shed some tears with you. He is a real god-given movie star, but also a chap, a geezer, a guy, a bloke and a mensch. And along with millions of others, I love him.”