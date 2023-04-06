How An Aurora Shooting Survivor And First Responder Fell In Love

Lasamoa Cross and her fiance, A.J. Boik attended the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Co. on July 20, 2012. Half an hour into the film, a gunman opened fire in the theater, killing 12 people and injuring 70 others.

Tragic Events

“When A.J. and I realized that something very bad was happening, we stood up and he grabbed my hand,” Lasamoa shared with PEOPLE. “We were getting ready to leave, and he turned around and looked at me in the most shocked way, and then hit the ground.”

The couple got separated during the chaos. Lasamoa was unable to carry an injured Boik out of the theater.

“I had not thought ‘worst case scenario,'” Lasamoa continued. “At some point between me being out in the parking lot and SWAT arriving to close off the doors, I figured, ‘Oh, A.J. might have gotten out at a different exit door.'”

Lasamoa went to the reunification center, which had been set up at a nearby high school where A.J. had recently graduated. When they arrived, they saw a familiar face – Cody Lanier, an officer who had been at the movie theater when the incident happened and had then gone to the high school.

Lasamoa waited for 18 hours for news about her fiance. Unfortunately, she learned that Boik was killed. “My world, my whole identity, was shook,” she said.

In the months after the shooting, Lasamoa dropped out of school and decided not to pursue her plans to become a teacher – a plan that she had made with A.J.

“He wanted to be a teacher and I wanted to be a teacher, and 50 percent of that element was gone,” she shared.

New Healing

During the trial in 2015, Lasamoa decided to reach out to Cody in an effort to process the trauma of the experience.

They met for lunch at a Chipotle and ended up talking for hours, connecting on levels that exceeded their harrowing experiences. From friendship, to love, to marriage, the two embarked on an inspired healing journey together.

This coming October will be the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary.

“Because of Cody, I have been able to open my heart and heal and open my heart to others,” Lasamoa said.

Cody shared details with PEOPLE about how their love has grounded him. “I don’t know where I would be necessarily had it not been for Lasamoa and I developing the closeness that we did.”