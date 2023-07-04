Indiana Jones Is A Massive Box Office Flop, Did Disney Go Woke Again?

The numbers are in on Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny, the latest and fifth installment in the series, and they are truly awful. The massive production of the film cost a whopping $400 Million. The film managed to pull in just $130 Million worldwide.

ScreenGeek reports…

The long-awaited sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally playing in theaters. Unfortunately, Disney‘s newly-released Indiana Jones continuation appears to have bombed at the box office. In fact, the film only opened with $130 million worldwide, which is less than the $139 million that the box office bomb The Flash managed to earn. Furthermore, the Indiana Jones sequel is said to have cost more than $300 million to make with marketing costs, while The Flash was estimated at $250 million. Either way, both films appear to be box office bombs, with the fifth Indiana Jones film making even less at the box office so far. Of course, this might not be too surprising. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received mixed reviews following its debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Of course, given the nature of the festival, some optimistic fans expected the film would perform better with mainstream audiences. And while there are some positive reactions from fans, it doesn’t seem to be enough to help the film out of its box office slump. https://www.screengeek.net/2023/07/03/indiana-jones-and-the-dial-of-destiny-bombs-box-office/

I’m not sure why they continue to produce Indiana Jones films. In my opinion, there has not been a good installment of the series since the Temple of Doom in the 80s.

It is nearly 45 years later and they are still attempting to jam Indiana Jones down our throats. Why can;t movie studios come up with new, original ideas instead of just regurgitating the same exact garbage year after year after year?

It is a sign of a culture in decline! Have you seen this film? Did it attempt to go woke? Let us know in the comments!