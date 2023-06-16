Jason Segel Opens Up About Dealing With ‘Tough Stuff’ in Life

In Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the comedian talked with Ali Wong about how he uses humor to cope with tough times. It was a candid conversation that gave us a glimpse into Segel’s unique approach to life.

Learning To Cope

“Comedy found me first and I turned out to be good at it,” he shared, adding, “I’ve been through some tough stuff in my life, and I laughed my way through it. Some of the funniest moments were the times I was the most miserable, weirdly enough. I just take the view that that’s what life is.”

Segel confided in Wong that his driving force for his role in Shrinking, where he portrays a therapist struggling to come to terms with his wife’s passing – “was grief.”

“It was just trying to think of this idea that I think is kind of universal, beyond just losing a loved one,” he shared. “We filmed right after the pandemic. Everything was so weird. Culturally, we couldn’t quite name it, but we all had this sense that something was taken from us that we’ll never get back.”

Reflecting on his career, Segel told Wong, “I wish I had zigged where I zagged.”

Changing Course

“I worked a lot in my twenties and thirties, and at some point, couldn’t quite figure out why I was doing any of it. I basically had an existential crisis. So I started only taking movies where I would be around somebody I really admired just so I could ask them questions.”

He also talked about feeling “really unhappy” during the closing seasons of How I Met Your Mother. “Things were firing in both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going,…and I was really unhappy.”