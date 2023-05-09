Jennifer Garner Details Wardrobe Malfunctions With Her ‘Daredevil’ Costumes

On Monday, the actress talked to Glamour about her best onscreen looks and recalled how her wardrobe for Daredevil (2003) almost caused her a problem.

It’s A Look

“I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times,” Garner revealed, “There’s not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe.”

“I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking so I definitely held it.”

“I had so many chicken cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra’s boobs,” she added. “I think there were like three on each side of different sizes, and everything was pushed up and out.”

Garner also touched on how complex her costumes could be. “I also had endless fittings, endless fittings for the Elektra costume. The costume designer James Acheson would see me every Saturday. I would put the wig on, I would go to his studio… He would just build Elektra’s look on me bit by bit by bit.”

“I was so involved with the fittings that I was able to advocate for myself what I was going to need to be able to move… I was in stunt rehearsal by then and [I knew] what kind of support I needed in my shoes and support I needed in flexibility, [the support] I needed in the pants or whatever they were to be able to fight because I fought. I fought a lot.”

Looking Back

She also talked about the wardrobe experience while filming 13 Going on 30; specifically commenting on her admiration for costume designer Susie DeSanto.

“She has such a beautiful sense of character, of color, of fun, of fashion, and she brought all of that into play on 13 Going on 30.”

“Anything I could have dreamed, she dreamed bigger, and anything that I could have wanted she had that plus 10 better options in every fitting. So we just had a blast together.”