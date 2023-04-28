Jerry Springer’s ‘DWTS’  Partner Kym Johnson Opens Up About Teaching Him To Dance For His Daughter’s Wedding

In the wake of the show host’s death, his former dance contest partner, Kym Johnson, is sharing memories and moments that she shared with Springer.

Forming Friendships

“The reason he was doing Dancing with the Stars was to learn to dance for his daughter’s wedding,” Johnson shared.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“They wanted to do a father-daughter dance,” she added. “He was so genuine in the reason why he wanted to do the show.”

Johnson recalls joining DWTS as a professional dancer when season 3 started. She was from Australia, so she was not expecting to form a connection with her celebrity partner.

“I’d just arrived in America and I was nervous I wouldn’t know who my celebrity was,” she shared. “When I first met him, he looked at me and he said, ‘I’m sorry.’ I only knew him from The Jerry Springer Show. We instantly connected and he became like a father figure to me.”

“He was really open to the experience,” she added, “He was willing to do anything I asked of him.”

Fond Memories

Johnson had the opportunity to fly to Chicago and see a recording of his famous talk show, which she described as “an incredible experience.” She also appreciated hearing Springer’s stories about his time working in politics and as a news anchor.

“I remember going out to dinner with him and his old buddies that used to do the news with him in Cincinnati,” Johnson shared. “The stories they had, it reminded me of the Anchorman movie. It just so sweet listening to them. From being the news anchorman to the mayor to a politician to hosting The Jerry Springer Show, he was fascinating to talk to.”

She recalled working with him on the dance for his daughter’s wedding. “I’ll always remember that moment. He was a really incredibly loving family man. He just adored his wife, Micki, and his daughter, Katie.”

Johnson and Springer kept in contact over time. Whenever Johnson visited Los Angeles, or if they were in the same city, they would get together for dinner. She introduced Springer to her husband, Robert.

“It was nice for him to meet Robert because Robert knew how highly I spoke of him,” Johnson shared.