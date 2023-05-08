Jessica Simpson Shares Father’s Bone Cancer Diagnosis and Daughter Maxwell’s Touching Birthday Message 

The singer-actress celebrated her firstborn’s 11th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared an incredible story – when Maxwell made her birthday wish, her father was healed from bone cancer.

Working Magic

“Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world,” Simpson wrote in a post, sharing a photo of her lifting Max into the air. “In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways.”

“I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life,” Simpson continued, “Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose.”

She recently revealed that her father, Joe Simpson, had been diagnosed with bone cancer. However, soon after Maxwell’s birthday, Joe received news that his treatment had been successful. It appears that Maxwell’s birthday may have had something to do with it!

Make A Wish

“She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…’I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family,’” Simpson shared. “3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her “GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?” My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true…”

“Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work,” she added. “It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER. The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE.”