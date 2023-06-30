Johnny Carson Can’t Stop Laughing At Rodney Dangerfield During This Classic Tonight Show Appearance (Video)

Rodney Dangerfield, possibly the greatest ‘joke’ comedian of all time, made so many memorable appearances on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson that it is truly hard to pick our favorite.

With such hit movies as ‘Back to School’ and ‘Caddyshack’, Dangerfield remains one of the funniest actors that has ever lived. His movies are simply timeless.

The beauty of this interview, in particular, is the style in which Johnny Carson conducts the interview. In truth, he doesn’t interview Dangerfield at all. Carson simply sits back and nods along, only encouraging Rodney to build on his material as the appearance progresses.

It takes a very smart and talented man to understand what guests need more guidance than others, a talent that Carson obviously had.

In addition to being on of the funniest men who ever lived, Rodney Dangerfield also has one of the most unique success stories you will find. Dangerfield, initially going by his given name of Jack Roy, failed in his early showbusiness career.

He stepped away from comedy, raising a family and becoming an aluminum siding salesman for many years, before he finally became a national sensation in his 40s.

Dangerfield struggled, and for that, he mastered his craft.

May the great Johnny Carson and Rodney Dangerfield rest in peace, and let the timeless comedy that they gave us during their careers live on forever more!

Late night television surely isn’t what it once was! Johnny Carson would truly be ashamed of what it has become.