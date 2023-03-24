Johnny Depp Is Enjoying A Quiet Life in the English Countryside: ‘I Can Just Be Me’

The actor is creating a peaceful like for himself in his 12-bedroom dwelling that he purchased in 2014.

Solitude

Depp did an interview for Somerset Life’s April issue about his shift from fast-paced Hollywood life to a more quiet existence in English country.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me. I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special,” he shared with the outlet.

He talked about how he enjoys the fact that the area offers him a place to exist outside of the spotlight. “British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top. I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family.”

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies,” Depp added, “I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person,” he admits. “That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice.”

Simplicities

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Actor Johnny Depp purchased an estate in Somerset, England in 2014. The property is approximately three-and-a-half hours from London by car and is estimated to be worth £13 million. It boasts 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and is surrounded by 850 acres of land and walled gardens. It has been described as “a great manor house” by Somerset Life.

The owner of a local antique shop, Hemswell Antiques Centres, Robert Miller, shared a bit about Depp’s visit to his store with PA Media.

“He just bought a lot of very quirky items; a desk chair, three guitars, paint sets, easels, a few pictures, posters – just a whole range of things for decorative items for his own personal property.”