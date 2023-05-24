Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Her ‘Happy Place’ and Why Older Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Invisible’

The actress made a quick stop at PEOPLE for an exclusive interview during her promotional run for her new movie You Hurt My Feelings. She chatted about culture, industry, and personal affinities.

New Adventures

“Older women are very much made invisible in our culture,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared. “And that’s tragic.”

The actress has decided that she will do her part to make sure that doesn’t happen.

She’s starring in You Hurt My Feelings, a comedy hitting theaters May 26. Additionally, she has recently created a popular podcast called Wiser Than Me, where she interviews famous women of a certain age such as actress Jane Fonda, author Isabel Allende, and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

She has a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who was last seen in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, and is expected to have more roles in the franchise.

“I’m interested in stories that are not derivative, that feel fresh, that kind of maybe can be conversation starters,” she said about her upcoming film.

She stars in the movie as Beth, a writer living in New York City. She is heartbroken when she discovers that Don, her devoted husband (played by Tobias Menzies), actually thinks her book is awful, despite all the compliments he has been giving her. Louis-Dreyfus also executive produced the film.

“This movie is so much about human relationships and the minutiae of human relationships and human behavior,” she shared. “It really gets into the weeds of the connections between people, and that’s where I live. I love to explore that as an actor, both comedically and dramatically, so it’s kind of my happy place.”

Passion Projects

She talks about how she finds joy in creating her podcast. “I saw this documentary on HBO called Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” she said. “[As] I was watching it, I was thinking, God, you know, we just don’t hear from older women. We don’t do a deep dive very often into the lives of older women. They’ve lived, they have all this experience under their belt, and why aren’t we hearing from them?”

“So I thought it would be exciting to compile a list of women and see if anybody wanted to sit down and have a pretty frank, honest conversation about life. … It’s been really exciting.”

She added: “I want to accomplish so much more. More, more more. I’m loving it. I want to have my health, keep doing really cool gigs, and make new friends along the way.”