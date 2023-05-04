Karen Gillan Revealed She Joined Couple’s Therapy Zoom Call While in ‘Guardians’ Makeup

Karen Gillan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes tidbit on Instagram ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In the post, the actress shared a screenshot of a Zoom meeting with her husband, Nick Kocher, and their therapist — which she attended in full alien makeup for her role as Nebula. Her caption read, “In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters this Friday – here’s a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

People tells us that Gillan’s fellow Guardians cast members got a kick out of the photo. Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the franchise, commented: “THIS IS THE BEST.” Zoe Saldaña, who undergoes a similarly intense makeup routine for her role as Gamora, wrote, “😂😂 this needs to be in a movie.”

Karen Gillan Looks Especially Blue During Therapy Session

Obviously, you can’t drop a post like that on social media without telling the rest of the story. Entertainment Tonight followed up with Gillan at the New York City premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I don’t know if they were fully prepared for what they got when I logged on,” the Doctor Who actress said, “I was late to the session, and I had warned them, ‘Oh, I’m late because I’m at work,’ so they had an inkling, but I don’t think they realized I was going to be in full makeup.”

Laughing as she recalled the bizarre situation, she added, “The therapist couldn’t stop laughing, actually. I felt bad for her.”

Lucky for Gillan’s therapist, another incident like this isn’t likely to occur. Last year, director James Gunn revealed to the Hero Nation podcast by Deadline that the third volume would be the closing chapter for the franchise, at least as far as its main cast is concerned. He stated, “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians.”

Read More: Margot Robbie Accidentally Showed Up High for Audition After Misinterpreting Medication Instructions