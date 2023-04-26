Kelsea Ballerini Shares That Wynonna Judd Was Her First Call After Her Divorce Went Public

In her new Paramount+ documentary, titled Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah, the country icon gives fans an inside look into an intimate conversation she had with singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini.

Fond Friends

A clip of Ballerini touches on the moment. “You have this perception of people that are on the radio and in a glass box before you ever have the opportunity to meet them in the meet and greet or in a mall.”

“There have been people that have been disappointing and there have been people that have been far greater than I could’ve ever imagined,” she added.

Ballerini shared some other cherished memories with the country singer.

“Sharing the stage with you will be framed on my wall for the rest of my life,” she shared. “But the moment I will always appreciate the most is when you were the first call that I got when the news broke about my divorce.”

“So thank you for being far more legendary than anyone will even actually know,” she finished.

The documentary follows Judd as she copes with the death of her mom and musical partner Naomi Judd — and she chooses to continue The Judds: The Final Tour in her honor.

In August, Ballerini decided to end her five year marriage to Morgan Evans and filed for divorce.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years,” a source close to Ballerini shared at the time of the split. “They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Going Separate Ways

She shared the news through her Instagram story, “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” she finished.