Kim Cattrall is ‘All About Battling Aging’ but Finding the ‘Right Surgeon’ is Key

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Kim Cattrall has changed her opinion on anti-aging treatments.

Changing Views

Cattrall, 66, shared her perspective on aging, which has changed over time. In the past, she had told the Daily Mail that she stayed away from cosmetic surgery and desired to “embrace aging.”

“I look at people like Judi Dench, who’s in her 70s, and I think, ‘What the hell am I frightened of?,’ she shared. “In my life and career I want to embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting.”

It seems that Cattrall’s opinion about surgery has become milder over time. “I probably said that in my forties! I’m in my sixties now and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can,” Cattrall continued.

“There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you,” she added.

She went on to explain that the key to treatment is having “the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon.”

Cattrall, who will appear in a cameo role as Samantha Jones in the upcoming season of And Just Like That, has taken a new stance for after her career.

“I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself,” she shared.

Other Angles

Cattrall isn’t alone in expressing her thoughts on aging. Sarah Jessica Parker, who was featured on the cover of Vogue in December 2021, told the magazine that she and her fellow Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have experienced ‘misogynist chatter’ due to their age.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never happen about a man,” Parker shared. “Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.'”

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are,” she continued.