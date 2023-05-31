Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall will be back as Samantha Jones in the last episode of Season 2 of Max’s revival of HBO’s Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That.

Triumphant Return

According to sources, Kim Cattrall shot her dialogue for the upcoming series on March 22nd in New York City. However, she will only appear in one scene and did not get to speak or see the other stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or the showrunner, Michael Patrick King.

Samantha, who has moved to London, will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw. In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie and Samantha communicated through text and in the finale, they made a plan to meet up and try to reconcile. Acclaimed Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field dressed Samantha for the scene.

A representative of Cattrall did not answer a request for comment. Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment either. Cattrall’s role as Samantha will not be further developed for the time being.

In 2016, Cattrall announced that she was no longer going to portray the character Samantha in any further films. This was because she felt that the script for a third movie did not do justice to the character. “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film,” Cattrall shared with Variety in 2022. “That didn’t happen.”

A Comeback

When King and Parker decided to reboot “Sex and the City” as a new series for HBO Max in 2021, Cattrall chose to step away from the role of Samantha. This decision caused a public disagreement between her and Parker. The new show included other characters alongside Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte to replace Samantha.

Last year, when they were doing press, Parker and King said that they couldn’t imagine a scenario in which Cattrall would play Samantha again. However, while the second season of And Just Like That was being filmed in New York, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, asked Cattrall if she would be willing to play Samantha again and she agreed.

The second season of And Just Like That is set to premiere on June 22.