Matt Damon’s Couple’s Therapy Deal Led To Role In Oppenheimer

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have been married for 18 years. In Hollywood, where marriages can be measured in months, 18 years may as well be back when dinosaurs roamed the supercontinent. It’s clear that the two have placed their marriage and family well above the glitz and glam of Tinseltown, which is unfortunately a rarity for movie stars.

Damon works hard – the star regularly is seen in three to five films a year, mostly in cameos or lead roles, but also as a screenwriter or producer. Only three years of his lengthy marriage have seen him perform in only a single role.

The guy needs a break, but he also works hard on his marriage and family. He had promised his wife and family that he was going to step away from films for a well-deserved rest and focus on them.

But for a guy with Damon’s work ethic, there was bound to be a caveat to his promise.

Damon recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight, saying that he and his wife had negotiated to Damon taking a break during couples therapy – with one exception.

“The one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called,” the star recalled to ET. And what’s even more ironic about Damon’s caveat was that he didn’t know if Nolan was even working on a film project.

“This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you,” Damon told ET. “He just calls you out of the blue.”

And wouldn’t you know it, director Christopher Nolan did call Damon out of the blue to pick up the role of General Leslie Groves in his upcoming movie Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer debuts in theaters this Friday, July 21st.