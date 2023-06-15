Meri Brown Talks Forging ‘New Path’ After Breakup With Kody Brown

The Sister Wives celebrity, 52, shared how a recent road trip motivated her to take control of her life after a difficult few years that included her separation from her husband, Kody Brown.

Life Experience

She shared her thoughts in a Tiktok video on Wednesday, she started to think about “what happens when you get lost or you take a wrong turn and you need to figure out where you’re supposed to be going, you stop and you turn around, right?”

Brown noted that while using a GPS is meant to be helpful, it can occasionally make the navigation experience “more chaotic and stressful.”

“So I’m thinking about this compared to my life and the times that I’ve paused and stopped to redirect over the past couple of years because as I’ve been noticing myself in a place that may not be the best route for me.”

“I’ve had to really just stop and think about where I want to be,” she added. “And in order to figure that out and process that I really need to take a break from all the extra activities. For me, it’s been about pausing, really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am. What I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is.”

She said the experience was “super exciting” and ended her post with a bit of advice. “So if you’re in that place that you need to take a break and figure things out for yourself. That’s okay. Do it. Worthy up, my friend, you got this.”

She captioned the post with “When you’re lost, or the road of life has taken you down an unknown road, just stop! Stop so you can redirect. Stop so you can make a new plan. Just pause for a moment to reset your inner GPS and get going on your new path to your amazing new destination! #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday.”