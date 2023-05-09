Michael J. Fox Has No Recollection of The Eighties Or The Women He Dated

Fox spoke with the Sunday Times during a promotional run for his upcoming documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The film details his journey with Parkinson’s disease. The actor called that period of his lifetime “crazy.”

“I Don’t Recall”

“I mean, I dated Susanna Hoffs from The Bangles, Fox shared. “But that’s just an example. Stuff like that happened all the time.”

At the premiere of his most popular movie role to date, Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox found himself seated next to Princess Diana. The only thing he remembered from that moment was that he had to pee.

“I had just been told a whole list of things that I could and couldn’t do, like not speaking unless spoken to, and not standing unless she stands. And so I was thinking, ‘What kind of math do I have to do to go to the bathroom?’ I can’t say, ‘I’ve go to go to the loo!’ So I sat there in pain for the whole time,” Fox recalled. “And that was kind of the formula for that part of my life.”

Life’s Journey

Fox did not say if his memory problems were due to his Parkinson’s, an illness that affects the nervous system and can lead to memory loss. He has talked before about how the disease has affected his ability to remember lines.

Before the launch of his documentary, Fox talked to CBS News and shared details about his experience living with Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29 in 1991. He told Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning that he did not expect to reach the age of 80.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s getting hard, it’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher. But that’s the way it is,” Fox shared.